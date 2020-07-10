Invesco Ltd. Buys 69,845 Shares of Granite Construction Inc. (NYSE:GVA)

Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Granite Construction Inc. (NYSE:GVA) by 35.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 267,919 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,845 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.57% of Granite Construction worth $4,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GVA. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Granite Construction in the fourth quarter valued at $4,150,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Granite Construction in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Granite Construction in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Granite Construction in the 1st quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its stake in Granite Construction by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 7,364 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 721 shares during the period.

GVA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Granite Construction from $26.00 to $10.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 19th. B. Riley lowered their target price on Granite Construction from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Granite Construction from $17.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. ValuEngine cut shares of Granite Construction from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Granite Construction from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. Granite Construction presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Shares of Granite Construction stock opened at $17.93 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.22. Granite Construction Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.90 and a 52-week high of $47.09. The firm has a market cap of $829.19 million, a PE ratio of -7.93 and a beta of 1.51.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th.

About Granite Construction

Granite Construction Incorporated operates as an infrastructure contractor and a construction materials producer in the United States. The company operates through Transportation, Water, Specialty, and Materials segments. The Transportation segment engages in the construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports, and marine ports.

