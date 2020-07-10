Invesco Ltd. Buys 12,978 Shares of Blackrock Health Sciences Trust (NYSE:BME)

Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Blackrock Health Sciences Trust (NYSE:BME) by 12.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 113,259 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,978 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Blackrock Health Sciences Trust were worth $4,083,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BME. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Blackrock Health Sciences Trust by 56.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 79,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,850,000 after purchasing an additional 28,419 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Blackrock Health Sciences Trust by 32.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 233,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,427,000 after acquiring an additional 57,384 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Blackrock Health Sciences Trust by 10.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 17,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Blackrock Health Sciences Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $4,250,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Blackrock Health Sciences Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $305,000.

Shares of BME opened at $43.50 on Friday. Blackrock Health Sciences Trust has a 12 month low of $27.00 and a 12 month high of $43.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.60 and its 200-day moving average is $40.33.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.52%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 14th.

Blackrock Health Sciences Trust Profile

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the health sciences and related sectors, which include businesses involved in researching, developing, producing, distributing or delivering medical, dental, optical, pharmaceutical or biotechnology products, supplies, equipment, or services.

