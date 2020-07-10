Invesco Ltd. Increases Position in Noble Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:NBLX)

Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Noble Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:NBLX) by 48.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,169,603 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 380,029 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned about 2.95% of Noble Midstream Partners worth $4,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vestcor Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in Noble Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Noble Midstream Partners by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 24,859 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $660,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Noble Midstream Partners by 36.3% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 20,935 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 5,580 shares during the period. Cadence Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Noble Midstream Partners by 10.1% in the first quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 139,660 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 12,811 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Noble Midstream Partners in the first quarter worth about $45,000. 53.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NBLX. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Noble Midstream Partners from $25.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Noble Midstream Partners from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Noble Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Noble Midstream Partners has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.80.

Shares of NYSE NBLX opened at $6.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $676.89 million, a PE ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Noble Midstream Partners LP has a 12-month low of $1.81 and a 12-month high of $33.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.29 and a 200 day moving average of $12.98.

Noble Midstream Partners (NYSE:NBLX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The energy company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.76. Noble Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 26.19%. The business had revenue of $224.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.90 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Noble Midstream Partners LP will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Noble Midstream Partners

Noble Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream infrastructure assets in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering Systems, Fresh Water Delivery, and Investments and Other. The company provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services.

