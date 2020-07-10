Invesco Ltd. Trims Position in Virtusa Co. (NASDAQ:VRTU)

Invesco Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Virtusa Co. (NASDAQ:VRTU) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 146,217 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 7,386 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.49% of Virtusa worth $4,153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in Virtusa during the 1st quarter valued at about $748,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Virtusa by 210.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 443,075 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $12,584,000 after purchasing an additional 300,146 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Virtusa by 273.1% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 19,400 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 14,200 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Virtusa during the first quarter worth about $849,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Virtusa by 38.6% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 194,241 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,517,000 after purchasing an additional 54,059 shares in the last quarter. 88.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Samir Dhir sold 4,000 shares of Virtusa stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.10, for a total value of $128,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 127,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,097,308.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on VRTU. Rosenblatt Securities lowered Virtusa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Virtusa in a report on Friday, March 27th. William Blair lowered Virtusa from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Wedbush cut their price objective on Virtusa from $60.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Virtusa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRTU opened at $30.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $920.26 million, a PE ratio of 22.19, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.21 and its 200 day moving average is $36.44. Virtusa Co. has a 52 week low of $19.48 and a 52 week high of $52.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Virtusa (NASDAQ:VRTU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The information technology services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $329.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $329.97 million. Virtusa had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 3.65%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Virtusa Co. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

About Virtusa

Virtusa Corporation provides digital engineering and information technology (IT) outsourcing services worldwide. The company offers business and IT consulting services, including advisory/target operating model, business process re-engineering/business management, transformational solution consulting, and business/technology alignment analysis; omni-channel digital strategy, experience design accelerated solution design, and employee engagement; and application portfolio rationalization, SDLC transformation, and BA competency transformation services.

