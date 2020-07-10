Sandstorm Gold Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:SAND) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reduced its position in Sandstorm Gold Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:SAND) by 76.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,406,080 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 4,547,543 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.74% of Sandstorm Gold worth $7,044,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SAND. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Sandstorm Gold by 1,028.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,640 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 5,140 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sandstorm Gold in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sandstorm Gold during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Sandstorm Gold during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sandstorm Gold during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000.

SAND has been the subject of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.50 target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a report on Friday, March 20th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Sandstorm Gold in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.60 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a report on Sunday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sandstorm Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, TheStreet lowered Sandstorm Gold from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.37.

Shares of SAND opened at $9.75 on Friday. Sandstorm Gold Ltd has a 1-year low of $3.32 and a 1-year high of $10.08.

Sandstorm Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:SAND) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The mining company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $21.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.00 million.

About Sandstorm Gold

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. It focuses on acquiring gold and other metal purchase agreements and royalties from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. The company offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a gold stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

