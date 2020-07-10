Morgan Stanley Boosts Stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF) by 9.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 335,350 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,696 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.18% of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF worth $7,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FNDF. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth $130,383,000. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 100,219,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,898,338,000 after buying an additional 5,775,472 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth $26,814,000. Lutz Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $10,238,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 238.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 286,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,030,000 after acquiring an additional 201,927 shares during the period.

Get Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF alerts:

Shares of FNDF opened at $24.11 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.54. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a one year low of $17.79 and a one year high of $29.21.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNDF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.