Morgan Stanley Buys 79,937 Shares of Neenah Inc (NYSE:NP)

Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Neenah Inc (NYSE:NP) by 95.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 163,638 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,937 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Neenah were worth $7,057,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NP. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Neenah during the fourth quarter worth approximately $18,310,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Neenah by 9.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,195,501 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $51,563,000 after purchasing an additional 101,891 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Neenah by 424.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 105,111 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,403,000 after purchasing an additional 85,061 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Neenah by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,144,810 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $80,629,000 after purchasing an additional 74,085 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Neenah by 989.1% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 74,514 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,214,000 after purchasing an additional 67,672 shares during the period. 90.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Neenah alerts:

NYSE NP opened at $44.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $795.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.74. Neenah Inc has a 1 year low of $33.44 and a 1 year high of $77.55.

Neenah (NYSE:NP) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.20. Neenah had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 16.26%. The firm had revenue of $233.60 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Neenah Inc will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Paul F. Desantis bought 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $49.63 per share, for a total transaction of $297,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $741,571.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

NP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Sidoti cut shares of Neenah from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Neenah from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Neenah to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

About Neenah

Neenah, Inc produces and sells technical products, and fine paper and packaging products worldwide. Its Technical Products segment offers filtration media for transportation, water, and other uses; saturated and unsaturated crepe, and flat paper tapes; and coated lightweight abrasive papers for automotive, construction, metal, and woodworking industries.

Recommended Story: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Neenah Inc (NYSE:NP).

Receive News & Ratings for Neenah Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neenah and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.