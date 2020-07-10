Morgan Stanley Has $7.06 Million Stake in National Fuel Gas Co. (NYSE:NFG)

Morgan Stanley lowered its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas Co. (NYSE:NFG) by 12.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 189,363 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 26,249 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.22% of National Fuel Gas worth $7,061,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFG. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 266.0% during the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 732 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of National Fuel Gas during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of National Fuel Gas during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of National Fuel Gas during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of National Fuel Gas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.65% of the company’s stock.

NFG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of National Fuel Gas from $49.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Scotiabank raised shares of National Fuel Gas from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of National Fuel Gas from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of National Fuel Gas in a report on Thursday, June 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Fuel Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. National Fuel Gas presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.57.

Shares of NFG stock opened at $39.77 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.75. National Fuel Gas Co. has a 1 year low of $31.58 and a 1 year high of $53.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.24 and a beta of 0.63.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97. National Fuel Gas had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 13.13%. The business had revenue of $491.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $573.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that National Fuel Gas Co. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.435 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.38%. National Fuel Gas’s payout ratio is 51.59%.

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through five segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, Utility, and Energy Marketing. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

