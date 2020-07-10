Geode Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in NVE Corp (NASDAQ:NVEC)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in NVE Corp (NASDAQ:NVEC) by 6.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,949 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 4,548 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NVE were worth $3,899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in NVE in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in NVE by 39.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 658 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in NVE by 34.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 973 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of NVE by 98.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,481 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVE in the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. 69.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NVEC has been the topic of several research reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of NVE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. ValuEngine lowered shares of NVE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th.

NVEC stock opened at $59.52 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $290.68 million, a PE ratio of 19.91 and a beta of 1.42. NVE Corp has a 12 month low of $42.85 and a 12 month high of $76.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 43.20 and a quick ratio of 38.32.

NVE (NASDAQ:NVEC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter. NVE had a net margin of 57.88% and a return on equity of 18.06%. The business had revenue of $6.15 million for the quarter.

NVE Profile

NVE Corporation develops and sells devices that use spintronics, a nanotechnology that utilizes electron spin to acquire, store, and transmit information. The company manufactures spintronic products, including sensors and couplers for use in acquiring and transmitting data. Its products comprise standard sensors to detect the presence of a magnetic or metallic material to determine position or speed primarily for the factory automation market; and custom and medical sensors for medical devices to replace electromechanical magnetic switches.

