Geode Capital Management LLC Has $3.73 Million Holdings in Equity BancShares Inc (NASDAQ:EQBK)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Equity BancShares Inc (NASDAQ:EQBK) by 5.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 216,509 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,092 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.42% of Equity BancShares worth $3,734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Equity BancShares by 163.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,649 shares of the bank’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 2,886 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Equity BancShares by 107.2% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 27,363 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 14,154 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equity BancShares by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 92,985 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after buying an additional 3,841 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Equity BancShares by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 53,163 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $917,000 after buying an additional 13,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Equity BancShares by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,032,154 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,805,000 after buying an additional 12,513 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.62% of the company’s stock.

EQBK opened at $14.44 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.37. Equity BancShares Inc has a twelve month low of $12.49 and a twelve month high of $31.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $234.35 million, a P/E ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 0.87.

Equity BancShares (NASDAQ:EQBK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.38). Equity BancShares had a return on equity of 6.98% and a net margin of 15.63%. The company had revenue of $37.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.51 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Equity BancShares Inc will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EQBK has been the subject of several research reports. Stephens lifted their price target on Equity BancShares from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. BidaskClub lowered Equity BancShares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Equity BancShares from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Equity BancShares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

Equity Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Equity Bank that provides a range of financial services primarily to businesses, business owners, and individuals. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand, savings, money market, and time deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate-backed, commercial lines of credit, working capital, term, equipment financing, acquisition, expansion and development, borrowing base, real estate construction loans, homebuilder, agricultural, government guaranteed, and other loans, as well as letters of credit to national and regional companies, restaurant franchisees, hoteliers, real estate developers, manufacturing and industrial companies, agribusiness companies, and other businesses.

