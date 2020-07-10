Morgan Stanley Sells 74,041 Shares of Wingstop Inc (NASDAQ:WING)

Morgan Stanley cut its position in Wingstop Inc (NASDAQ:WING) by 45.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,370 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 74,041 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.31% of Wingstop worth $7,201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WING. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Wingstop by 45.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,304 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $802,000 after purchasing an additional 2,921 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Wingstop during the fourth quarter worth $3,076,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Wingstop by 87.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 28,677 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,472,000 after purchasing an additional 13,350 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Wingstop by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,788 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Wingstop by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 891,971 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $76,915,000 after purchasing an additional 203,130 shares during the period.

In other news, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 15,000 shares of Wingstop stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.54, for a total transaction of $1,823,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Madison Jobe sold 3,000 shares of Wingstop stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.30, for a total transaction of $372,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,939,701.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,459 shares of company stock worth $2,254,284. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WING has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Wingstop from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. BTIG Research cut shares of Wingstop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Wingstop from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Wingstop from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Wingstop from $143.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Wingstop presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.94.

Shares of Wingstop stock opened at $138.19 on Friday. Wingstop Inc has a fifty-two week low of $44.27 and a fifty-two week high of $146.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 186.74, a P/E/G ratio of 12.50 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $127.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.96.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.03. Wingstop had a net margin of 10.61% and a negative return on equity of 11.05%. The firm had revenue of $55.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Wingstop Inc will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 18th were given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 17th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.27%.

Wingstop Profile

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. As of December 29, 2018, the company operated approximately 1,252 restaurants in the United States, Mexico, Panama, Singapore, Indonesia, the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, Malaysia, Saudi Arabia, and Colombia.

