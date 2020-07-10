Geode Capital Management LLC Increases Holdings in Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII) by 8.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 524,309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,581 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.94% of Energy Recovery worth $3,900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ERII. Trigran Investments Inc. boosted its position in Energy Recovery by 3.8% during the first quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 5,180,289 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,542,000 after purchasing an additional 189,945 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Energy Recovery by 2.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,833,249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,080,000 after purchasing an additional 56,908 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Energy Recovery by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,471,989 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,411,000 after purchasing an additional 74,685 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Energy Recovery by 8.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 818,786 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,092,000 after purchasing an additional 60,373 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Energy Recovery by 7.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 676,784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,035,000 after purchasing an additional 44,633 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.69% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Energy Recovery from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. B. Riley lowered shares of Energy Recovery from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $12.00 to $9.50 in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Energy Recovery to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Energy Recovery from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Energy Recovery presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.60.

In other news, Director Arve Hanstveit sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.03, for a total value of $401,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 999,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,027,855.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Ole Peter Lorentzen sold 1,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.52, for a total transaction of $11,280,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 1,550,463 shares of company stock worth $11,685,093 in the last three months. Insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Energy Recovery stock opened at $6.88 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.72. The company has a current ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $382.46 million, a PE ratio of 43.00 and a beta of 3.00. Energy Recovery, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.11 and a 1-year high of $12.04.

Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01. The business had revenue of $19.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.04 million. Energy Recovery had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 5.90%. Research analysts forecast that Energy Recovery, Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Energy Recovery, Inc provides energy solutions to industrial fluid flow markets under the ERI, PX, Pressure Exchanger, PX Pressure Exchanger, AT, AquaBold, VorTeq, MTeq, IsoBoost, and IsoGen names. The company operates through Water and Oil & Gas segments. It offers pressure exchanger energy recovery devices for water desalination plants; hydraulic turbochargers for low-pressure brackish, high-pressure seawater reverse osmosis systems, and other water treatment applications; and high-pressure and circulation pumps for small- to medium-sized desalination plants.

