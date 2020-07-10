Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc (NYSE:HRTG) Shares Bought by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc (NYSE:HRTG) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 370,172 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,518 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.31% of Heritage Insurance worth $3,964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Heritage Insurance by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,326,260 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $24,914,000 after acquiring an additional 176,112 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Heritage Insurance by 48.0% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 585,566 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,759,000 after acquiring an additional 190,008 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Heritage Insurance by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 524,511 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,982,000 after buying an additional 16,289 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Heritage Insurance by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 423,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,607,000 after buying an additional 12,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Heritage Insurance by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 420,392 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,570,000 after buying an additional 5,900 shares during the last quarter. 64.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Heritage Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on Heritage Insurance from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Heritage Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Heritage Insurance from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Heritage Insurance presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.80.

Shares of Heritage Insurance stock opened at $12.30 on Friday. Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $7.50 and a 52 week high of $16.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $348.82 million, a PE ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.92.

Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $132.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.39 million. Heritage Insurance had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 6.57%. On average, equities analysts predict that Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Heritage Insurance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.26%.

Heritage Insurance Company Profile

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial residential insurance products. The company offers personal residential property insurance for single-family homeowners and condominium owners; rental property insurance; and commercial residential insurance in Alabama, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Massachusetts, New York, New Jersey, North Carolina, Rhode Island, and South Carolina, as well as residential wind-only property insurance.

