Vir Biotechnology (NYSE:VIR) Shares Acquired by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Vir Biotechnology (NYSE:VIR) by 229.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 116,280 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 81,001 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Vir Biotechnology worth $3,984,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vir Biotechnology in the 1st quarter worth $257,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology in the first quarter worth $747,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 223.7% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 36,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after buying an additional 25,364 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology in the first quarter worth $893,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 83.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period.

Get Vir Biotechnology alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on VIR. Barclays raised their target price on Vir Biotechnology from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Vir Biotechnology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Saturday, May 16th. Goldman Sachs Group cut Vir Biotechnology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Vir Biotechnology from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Vir Biotechnology from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.40.

VIR opened at $47.20 on Friday. Vir Biotechnology has a 1 year low of $11.65 and a 1 year high of $75.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.26.

Vir Biotechnology (NYSE:VIR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $5.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 million.

In other Vir Biotechnology news, insider Jay Parrish sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total transaction of $2,253,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 297,222 shares in the company, valued at $8,931,521.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Howard Horn sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.10, for a total value of $351,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 274,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,634,634.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 342,638 shares of company stock worth $12,356,225 over the last three months.

Vir Biotechnology Profile

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products for the treatment and prevention of serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus, and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.

Further Reading: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You



Receive News & Ratings for Vir Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vir Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.