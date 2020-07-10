Geode Capital Management LLC Has $3.85 Million Stake in BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 277,430 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,810 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.48% of BJ’s Restaurants worth $3,852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BJRI. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 16.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 488,738 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $23,107,000 after acquiring an additional 68,138 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 581.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 37,365 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 31,881 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 43,465 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in BJ’s Restaurants in the fourth quarter valued at $886,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in BJ’s Restaurants in the fourth quarter valued at $2,822,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.39% of the company’s stock.

BJ’s Restaurants stock opened at $17.01 on Friday. BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.01 and a 12 month high of $44.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.76 and its 200-day moving average is $26.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The company has a market capitalization of $403.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 1.90.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.28. BJ’s Restaurants had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 2.50%. The company had revenue of $254.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. will post -2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $40.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of BJ’s Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of BJ’s Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, CL King upped their target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. BJ’s Restaurants currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.59.

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrées, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of April 16, 2019, the company owned and operated 204 casual dining restaurants that offer dine-in, take-out, delivery, and party catering services in 27 states of Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, and Washington.

