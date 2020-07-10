Geode Capital Management LLC Has $4.03 Million Stock Position in Clean Energy Fuels Corp (NASDAQ:CLNE)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Clean Energy Fuels Corp (NASDAQ:CLNE) by 11.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,263,829 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 234,007 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.13% of Clean Energy Fuels worth $4,029,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 182.2% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,074 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 9,087 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 45.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,176 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 5,389 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.48% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CLNE opened at $3.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $444.05 million, a P/E ratio of 18.75 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.16. Clean Energy Fuels Corp has a 12 month low of $1.05 and a 12 month high of $3.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $86.01 million during the quarter. Clean Energy Fuels had a return on equity of 6.22% and a net margin of 9.39%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Clean Energy Fuels Corp will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CLNE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Clean Energy Fuels from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine lowered Clean Energy Fuels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Clean Energy Fuels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.75.

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets in the United States and Canada. The company supplies renewable natural gas (RNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) for light, medium, and heavy-duty vehicles; and offers operation and maintenance services for public and private vehicle fleet customer stations.

