CNB Financial Corp (NASDAQ:CCNE) Shares Acquired by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in CNB Financial Corp (NASDAQ:CCNE) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 211,476 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 9,666 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.37% of CNB Financial worth $3,990,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its position in CNB Financial by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 283,995 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,281,000 after purchasing an additional 16,786 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CNB Financial by 64.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,524 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 1,780 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CNB Financial by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,990 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of CNB Financial by 44.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,838 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of CNB Financial by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,748 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 2,798 shares during the period. 44.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on CCNE shares. ValuEngine cut shares of CNB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. BidaskClub cut shares of CNB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. TheStreet lowered shares of CNB Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CNB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CNB Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.00.

Shares of CCNE opened at $15.39 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $251.91 million, a PE ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.53 and its 200-day moving average is $22.27. CNB Financial Corp has a fifty-two week low of $13.25 and a fifty-two week high of $33.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.03. CNB Financial had a net margin of 21.40% and a return on equity of 12.99%. The business had revenue of $35.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.48 million. Analysts predict that CNB Financial Corp will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 29th. CNB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 25.86%.

In other CNB Financial news, Director Deborah Dick Pontzer purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.75 per share, with a total value of $44,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,037 shares in the company, valued at $479,906.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter F. Smith purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.20 per share, for a total transaction of $28,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 85,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,212,097.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 6,524 shares of company stock worth $106,111. 2.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CNB Financial Company Profile

CNB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for CNB Bank that provides a range of banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; and offers real estate, commercial, industrial, residential, and consumer loans, as well as various other specialized financial services.

