Morgan Stanley Has $7.12 Million Stock Holdings in AnaptysBio Inc (NASDAQ:ANAB)

Morgan Stanley decreased its stake in shares of AnaptysBio Inc (NASDAQ:ANAB) by 51.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 504,094 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 544,171 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.85% of AnaptysBio worth $7,123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EcoR1 Capital LLC bought a new stake in AnaptysBio during the fourth quarter worth $31,949,000. Tang Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in AnaptysBio during the fourth quarter worth $29,962,000. Boxer Capital LLC bought a new stake in AnaptysBio during the fourth quarter worth $21,125,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AnaptysBio during the fourth quarter worth $16,250,000. Finally, Cormorant Asset Management LP raised its position in AnaptysBio by 203.5% during the first quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP now owns 1,107,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,655,000 after acquiring an additional 742,900 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of AnaptysBio stock opened at $22.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $617.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.37 and a beta of 0.93. AnaptysBio Inc has a 12-month low of $10.00 and a 12-month high of $56.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.91.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $15.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.00 million. On average, research analysts forecast that AnaptysBio Inc will post -2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ANAB shares. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of AnaptysBio in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of AnaptysBio from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AnaptysBio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of AnaptysBio from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.43.

AnaptysBio Company Profile

AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in developing antibody product candidates focused on unmet medical needs in inflammation. The company's products include Etokimab, an anti-interleukin (IL)-33 program for the treatment of atopic dermatitis, eosinophilic asthma, and chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps; ANB019, an anti-IL-36 receptor program for generalized pustular psoriasis and palmo-plantar pustular psoriasis; and anti-inflammatory checkpoint modulators for inflammatory diseases.

