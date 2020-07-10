Cohen & Steers Total Return Real. Fd Inc (NYSE:RFI) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lessened its position in Cohen & Steers Total Return Real. Fd Inc (NYSE:RFI) by 6.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 704,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 52,293 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Total Return Real. Fd were worth $7,124,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Total Return Real. Fd by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 392,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,966,000 after acquiring an additional 5,293 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Cohen & Steers Total Return Real. Fd by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 183,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,655,000 after buying an additional 39,058 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Cohen & Steers Total Return Real. Fd by 73.8% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 132,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after buying an additional 56,197 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Cohen & Steers Total Return Real. Fd during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,046,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Cohen & Steers Total Return Real. Fd by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 73,606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after buying an additional 4,481 shares during the period. 14.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cohen & Steers Total Return Real. Fd stock opened at $12.98 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.81. Cohen & Steers Total Return Real. Fd Inc has a 52 week low of $7.01 and a 52 week high of $15.84.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.40%.

Cohen & Steers Total Return Real. Fd

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.

