Morgan Stanley Cuts Stock Position in GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX)

Morgan Stanley lowered its stake in GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 114,070 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,188 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.33% of GATX worth $7,136,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of GATX by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,198 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of GATX by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,788 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of GATX by 15.3% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,817 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of GATX during the first quarter valued at $193,000. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its holdings in GATX by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on GATX shares. Cowen lifted their price objective on GATX from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GATX from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, April 20th. Stephens upgraded GATX from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. TheStreet downgraded GATX from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on GATX from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.50.

GATX stock opened at $58.89 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.44. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 1.06. GATX Co. has a 52-week low of $50.69 and a 52-week high of $86.01. The company has a quick ratio of 5.87, a current ratio of 5.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12.

GATX (NYSE:GATX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The transportation company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $308.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.20 million. GATX had a return on equity of 11.26% and a net margin of 15.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that GATX Co. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. GATX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.85%.

In related news, EVP Deborah A. Golden sold 5,507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.32, for a total transaction of $387,252.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,735,588.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Deborah A. Golden sold 5,624 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.19, for a total value of $389,124.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,691,629.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

GATX

GATX Corporation leases, operates, manages, and remarkets assets in the rail and marine markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Rail North America, Rail International, Portfolio Management, and American Steamship Company (ASC). The Rail North America segment primarily leases railcars and locomotives.

