Morgan Stanley Grows Stock Holdings in Honda Motor Co Ltd (NYSE:HMC)

Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Honda Motor Co Ltd (NYSE:HMC) by 21.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 318,524 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,891 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Honda Motor were worth $7,154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its holdings in Honda Motor by 10.0% during the first quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 272,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,128,000 after purchasing an additional 24,824 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Honda Motor by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 143,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,072,000 after acquiring an additional 40,351 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in Honda Motor during the 1st quarter worth about $1,905,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Honda Motor by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 111,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,154,000 after buying an additional 11,314 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Honda Motor by 50.3% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,753,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,386,000 after acquiring an additional 586,739 shares in the last quarter. 1.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HMC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Honda Motor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Honda Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Honda Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Honda Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Honda Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Honda Motor has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.00.

Shares of NYSE:HMC opened at $25.02 on Friday. Honda Motor Co Ltd has a 12 month low of $19.38 and a 12 month high of $29.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.21.

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.44). Honda Motor had a net margin of 3.06% and a return on equity of 5.35%. The firm had revenue of $3,458.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3,317.44 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($7.40) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Honda Motor Co Ltd will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

About Honda Motor

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power products, and other products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Power Product and Other Businesses. The Motorcycle Business segment produces sports models, including trial and moto-cross racing vehicles; business and commuter models; all-terrain vehicles; and side-by-side models.

