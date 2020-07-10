Morgan Stanley Has $7.16 Million Stock Holdings in VanEck Vectors Short Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:SMB)

Morgan Stanley lowered its holdings in VanEck Vectors Short Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:SMB) by 16.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 411,791 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81,053 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 3.55% of VanEck Vectors Short Municipal ETF worth $7,157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SMB. TFG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Short Municipal ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Bray Capital Advisors lifted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Short Municipal ETF by 65.4% in the 1st quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 4,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Short Municipal ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Short Municipal ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Short Municipal ETF in the first quarter valued at $171,000.

Shares of SMB opened at $17.90 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.73. VanEck Vectors Short Municipal ETF has a 12 month low of $15.66 and a 12 month high of $18.08.

Market Vectors Short Municipal Index ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital AMT-Free Short Continuous Municipal Index (the Index). The Index provides broad exposure to investment-grade municipal bonds with a nominal maturity of 1 to 6 years.

