Morgan Stanley Cuts Stake in Clearbridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc (NYSE:CEM)

Morgan Stanley lessened its position in shares of Clearbridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc (NYSE:CEM) by 28.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,914,226 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,571,480 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Clearbridge MLP and Midstream Fund were worth $7,163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Clearbridge MLP and Midstream Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $141,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Clearbridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 32.1% during the first quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 14,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clearbridge MLP and Midstream Fund during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Clearbridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 19,971 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 5,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Clearbridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 78.6% during the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 29,767 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 13,098 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, Bank of America upgraded Clearbridge MLP and Midstream Fund from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th.

CEM opened at $2.98 on Friday. Clearbridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc has a one year low of $0.75 and a one year high of $12.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.15.

Clearbridge MLP and Midstream Fund Company Profile

ClearBridge Energy MLP Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Clearbridge Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

