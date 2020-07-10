Morgan Stanley Sells 99,820 Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Japan Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSJY)

Morgan Stanley lessened its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Japan Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSJY) by 27.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 258,488 shares of the company’s stock after selling 99,820 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 43.08% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Japan Equity ETF worth $7,164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Japan Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $70,000.

Get Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Japan Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of GSJY stock opened at $31.12 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.56. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Japan Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $24.16 and a 12 month high of $34.29.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSJY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Japan Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSJY).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Japan Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Japan Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.