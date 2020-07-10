Morgan Stanley Grows Stake in Morgan Stanley Cushing MLP High Income Index ETN (NYSEARCA:MLPY)

Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Morgan Stanley Cushing MLP High Income Index ETN (NYSEARCA:MLPY) by 15.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,737,386 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 513,850 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 50.18% of Morgan Stanley Cushing MLP High Income Index ETN worth $7,176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

MLPY stock opened at $2.77 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.43. Morgan Stanley Cushing MLP High Income Index ETN has a twelve month low of $1.60 and a twelve month high of $6.19.

