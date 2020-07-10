Morgan Stanley Has $7.22 Million Stake in BioTelemetry Inc (NASDAQ:BEAT)

Morgan Stanley trimmed its holdings in shares of BioTelemetry Inc (NASDAQ:BEAT) by 19.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 187,431 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 46,380 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.55% of BioTelemetry worth $7,218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DAFNA Capital Management LLC boosted its position in BioTelemetry by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC now owns 60,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,330,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its position in BioTelemetry by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 4,425,912 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $170,442,000 after buying an additional 978,349 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new position in BioTelemetry in the 1st quarter valued at $1,857,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its position in BioTelemetry by 1,294.1% in the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 97,574 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,758,000 after buying an additional 90,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in BioTelemetry by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 668,790 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,755,000 after buying an additional 77,376 shares during the last quarter. 94.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BEAT stock opened at $41.70 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $46.27 and a 200-day moving average of $45.54. BioTelemetry Inc has a one year low of $27.35 and a one year high of $55.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 4.34 and a quick ratio of 4.19. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 60.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.30.

BioTelemetry (NASDAQ:BEAT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The medical research company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.02. BioTelemetry had a return on equity of 19.94% and a net margin of 5.64%. The business had revenue of $113.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. BioTelemetry’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that BioTelemetry Inc will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on BEAT shares. ValuEngine lowered BioTelemetry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Benchmark cut their target price on BioTelemetry from $82.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. BidaskClub lowered BioTelemetry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised BioTelemetry from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of BioTelemetry in a research note on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.50.

BioTelemetry, Inc, a remote medical technology company, provides remote cardiac monitoring, remote blood glucose monitoring, centralized core lab services for clinical trials, and original equipment manufacturing services for healthcare and clinical research customers worldwide. It operates in Healthcare, Research, and Corporate and Other segments.

