Morgan Stanley Boosts Position in Douglas Dynamics Inc (NYSE:PLOW)

Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Douglas Dynamics Inc (NYSE:PLOW) by 461.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 203,375 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 167,165 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.89% of Douglas Dynamics worth $7,223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PLOW. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 216,227 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $7,678,000 after acquiring an additional 21,197 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Douglas Dynamics by 631.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 24,939 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $886,000 after purchasing an additional 21,529 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Douglas Dynamics during the 1st quarter worth about $238,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Douglas Dynamics by 45.7% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 42,134 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 13,215 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Douglas Dynamics by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 27,830 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,532,000 after purchasing an additional 5,093 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Douglas Dynamics alerts:

PLOW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Douglas Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Douglas Dynamics from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Douglas Dynamics from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of Douglas Dynamics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Sidoti decreased their price target on shares of Douglas Dynamics from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.75.

PLOW stock opened at $31.97 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $761.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.92 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Douglas Dynamics Inc has a 12 month low of $24.12 and a 12 month high of $56.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.66.

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $68.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.93 million. Douglas Dynamics had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 15.16%. The firm’s revenue was down 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Douglas Dynamics Inc will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 19th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 18th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. Douglas Dynamics’s payout ratio is 48.48%.

Douglas Dynamics Profile

Douglas Dynamics, Inc operates as a manufacturer and upfitter of commercial work truck attachments and equipment primarily in North America. It operates in two segments, Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segment manufactures and sells snow and ice control attachments, including snowplows, and sand and salt spreaders for light and heavy duty trucks, as well as various related parts and accessories.

Further Reading: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Douglas Dynamics Inc (NYSE:PLOW).

Receive News & Ratings for Douglas Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Douglas Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.