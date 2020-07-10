Morgan Stanley Has $7.23 Million Stock Holdings in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE)

Morgan Stanley decreased its position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) by 72.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 302,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 814,124 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust were worth $7,226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WRE. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust during the 4th quarter worth $29,919,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 468.7% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 518,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,369,000 after purchasing an additional 427,032 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,438,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $105,936,000 after purchasing an additional 318,342 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in the 4th quarter worth $4,494,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,383,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,358,000 after purchasing an additional 112,744 shares during the period. 87.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at $21.37 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.80. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $18.01 and a 1 year high of $32.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.52 and a 200-day moving average of $25.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.36). Washington Real Estate Investment Trust had a net margin of 123.89% and a return on equity of 3.80%. The business had revenue of $76.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Washington Real Estate Investment Trust will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 6th. Investors of record on Monday, June 22nd were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 19th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.62%. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.29%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WRE. Zacks Investment Research lowered Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 4th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd.

Washington REIT owns and operates uniquely positioned real estate assets in the Washington DC market. Backed by decades of experience, expertise and ambition, we create value by transforming insights into strategy and strategy into action. Our portfolio of 48 properties includes approximately 6.1 million square feet of commercial space and 4,268 multifamily apartment units.

