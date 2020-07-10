Morgan Stanley Has $7.23 Million Stock Position in Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII)

Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 321,180 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,406 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.67% of Heidrick & Struggles International worth $7,227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of HSII. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 113.6% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,880 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 390.9% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,155 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,522 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 9,645 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 3,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $221,000. 91.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HSII has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Heidrick & Struggles International from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. BidaskClub lowered Heidrick & Struggles International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Heidrick & Struggles International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Barrington Research lowered Heidrick & Struggles International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on Heidrick & Struggles International from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.75.

Shares of NASDAQ HSII opened at $19.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.77. Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. has a one year low of $17.99 and a one year high of $33.21. The firm has a market cap of $397.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.06.

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.11). Heidrick & Struggles International had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 15.64%. The firm had revenue of $171.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.60 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Heidrick & Struggles International Profile

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search and consulting services to businesses and business leaders in the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and development of senior executives.

