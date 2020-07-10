Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 34,523 Shares of Flexion Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FLXN)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Flexion Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FLXN) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 508,040 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,523 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.32% of Flexion Therapeutics worth $3,998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aigen Investment Management LP raised its stake in shares of Flexion Therapeutics by 58.0% during the 1st quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 21,169 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 7,774 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Flexion Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $194,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Flexion Therapeutics by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 174,912 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,376,000 after acquiring an additional 26,763 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Flexion Therapeutics by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 162,692 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,368,000 after acquiring an additional 33,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Flexion Therapeutics by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 205,956 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,264,000 after acquiring an additional 5,019 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FLXN stock opened at $12.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $480.46 million, a PE ratio of -3.21 and a beta of 2.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.20. Flexion Therapeutics Inc has a 52-week low of $5.01 and a 52-week high of $22.98.

Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.00) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $20.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.45 million. Flexion Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 592.50% and a negative net margin of 175.76%. As a group, research analysts expect that Flexion Therapeutics Inc will post -2.83 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FLXN. BidaskClub lowered shares of Flexion Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Flexion Therapeutics from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Flexion Therapeutics from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Flexion Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Flexion Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Flexion Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.64.

In related news, CEO Michael D. Clayman purchased 10,256 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.75 per share, for a total transaction of $99,996.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $633,330.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 17.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Flexion Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of anti-inflammatory and analgesic therapies for the treatment of patients with musculoskeletal conditions. It offers ZILRETTA, an intra-articular injection for the management of osteoarthritis (OA) pain of the knee in the United States.

