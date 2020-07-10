Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 11,295 Shares of Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG) by 6.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 198,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,295 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Capital City Bank Group were worth $3,998,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 9.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,326,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,686,000 after buying an additional 114,656 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 4.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 296,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,968,000 after buying an additional 11,671 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 278,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,495,000 after buying an additional 38,100 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 127,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,886,000 after buying an additional 14,202 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 8.0% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 112,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,268,000 after buying an additional 8,362 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.67% of the company’s stock.

In other Capital City Bank Group news, Director Laura L. Johnson bought 1,500 shares of Capital City Bank Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.45 per share, for a total transaction of $30,675.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Stan W. Connally bought 2,315 shares of Capital City Bank Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.50 per share, with a total value of $52,087.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 6,556 shares of company stock valued at $132,543. 21.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CCBG opened at $18.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $314.55 million, a PE ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 0.92. Capital City Bank Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.61 and a fifty-two week high of $30.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.14 and a 200-day moving average of $23.30.

Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.08. Capital City Bank Group had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 17.01%. The company had revenue of $41.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.80 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Capital City Bank Group, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, June 8th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 5th. Capital City Bank Group’s payout ratio is 30.60%.

CCBG has been the topic of several research reports. BidaskClub lowered Capital City Bank Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet lowered Capital City Bank Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Capital City Bank Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Capital City Bank Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

Capital City Bank Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Capital City Bank that provides a range of banking and banking-related services to individual and corporate clients in Florida, Georgia, and Alabama. It offers financing for commercial business properties, equipment, inventories, and accounts receivable, as well as commercial leasing and letters of credit; treasury management services; and merchant credit card transaction processing services.

