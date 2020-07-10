California Resources Corp (NYSE:CRC) Shares Sold by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG reduced its stake in California Resources Corp (NYSE:CRC) by 64.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 173,252 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 309,145 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.35% of California Resources worth $173,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in California Resources by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 353,648 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,194,000 after buying an additional 68,232 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in California Resources by 77.2% in the fourth quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 362,571 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,274,000 after acquiring an additional 158,000 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in California Resources in the fourth quarter worth $176,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in California Resources by 6.3% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 206,688 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 12,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in California Resources in the fourth quarter worth $97,000. 49.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CRC opened at $1.20 on Friday. California Resources Corp has a one year low of $0.85 and a one year high of $20.13. The firm has a market cap of $53.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 5.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.22.

California Resources (NYSE:CRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.71) by $1.55. California Resources had a negative net margin of 69.81% and a negative return on equity of 4.31%. The company had revenue of $573.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $505.75 million. On average, research analysts predict that California Resources Corp will post -10.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CRC shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of California Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of California Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of California Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.00.

California Resources Corporation operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the State of California. The company sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids to marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

