Deutsche Bank AG Has $172,000 Stake in Gran Tierra Energy Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE)

Deutsche Bank AG trimmed its holdings in Gran Tierra Energy Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) by 8.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 684,872 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,695 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Gran Tierra Energy were worth $172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moerus Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 36.7% in the fourth quarter. Moerus Capital Management LLC now owns 17,574,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,863,000 after buying an additional 4,718,525 shares during the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC increased its stake in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 2.1% during the first quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 6,663,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,671,000 after purchasing an additional 136,638 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Gran Tierra Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,005,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 38.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,224,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,870,000 after purchasing an additional 620,323 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 6.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,456,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 91,297 shares during the period.

Gran Tierra Energy stock opened at $0.37 on Friday. Gran Tierra Energy Inc has a one year low of $0.18 and a one year high of $1.71.

Gran Tierra Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $86.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.20 million.

GTE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Gran Tierra Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $0.60 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Mackie lowered Gran Tierra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $0.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Gran Tierra Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $0.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gran Tierra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank lowered Gran Tierra Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Gran Tierra Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.65.

About Gran Tierra Energy

Gran Tierra Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia and Ecuador. As of December 31, 2019, it had total proved undeveloped reserves of 31.0 million barrels of oil equivalent in Colombia. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

