Gritstone Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:GRTS) Shares Bought by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Gritstone Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:GRTS) by 41.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,800 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Gritstone Oncology were worth $154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Gritstone Oncology by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,919,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,827,000 after purchasing an additional 15,551 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gritstone Oncology by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,179,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,686,000 after purchasing an additional 176,999 shares during the last quarter. Casdin Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Gritstone Oncology by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Casdin Capital LLC now owns 2,160,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,375,000 after purchasing an additional 390,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Gritstone Oncology by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 469,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,215,000 after purchasing an additional 28,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Gritstone Oncology by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 307,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,758,000 after purchasing an additional 19,873 shares during the last quarter. 77.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ GRTS opened at $6.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 6.09 and a current ratio of 6.09. The firm has a market cap of $235.89 million, a PE ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 1.41. Gritstone Oncology Inc has a one year low of $5.42 and a one year high of $12.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.60.

Gritstone Oncology (NASDAQ:GRTS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 million. Gritstone Oncology had a negative net margin of 2,397.90% and a negative return on equity of 69.76%. Research analysts predict that Gritstone Oncology Inc will post -2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GRTS. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gritstone Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BidaskClub raised shares of Gritstone Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Gritstone Oncology in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Gritstone Oncology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.25.

Gritstone Oncology Profile

Gritstone Oncology Inc, an immuno-oncology company, engages in developing tumor-specific cancer immunotherapies to fight various cancer types. Its lead product candidate is GRANITE-001, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, including metastatic non-small cell lung cancer, as well as gastroesophageal, bladder and microsatellite stable, and colorectal cancers.

