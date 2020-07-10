Deutsche Bank AG Trims Holdings in Pure Cycle Co. (NASDAQ:PCYO)

Deutsche Bank AG trimmed its stake in Pure Cycle Co. (NASDAQ:PCYO) by 8.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,233 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,423 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.06% of Pure Cycle worth $169,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCYO. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Pure Cycle by 132.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,612 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 3,199 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pure Cycle by 5.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 946,619 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,555,000 after acquiring an additional 46,411 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new stake in shares of Pure Cycle in the first quarter valued at $1,146,000. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pure Cycle in the first quarter valued at $912,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Pure Cycle by 10.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 65,531 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $731,000 after acquiring an additional 6,443 shares in the last quarter. 69.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pure Cycle alerts:

Pure Cycle stock opened at $8.96 on Friday. Pure Cycle Co. has a 1-year low of $7.18 and a 1-year high of $13.83. The stock has a market cap of $218.95 million, a PE ratio of 22.97 and a beta of 0.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.02.

Pure Cycle (NASDAQ:PCYO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. Pure Cycle had a return on equity of 5.92% and a net margin of 33.24%. The company had revenue of $3.52 million for the quarter.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PCYO. ValuEngine cut Pure Cycle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. TheStreet cut Pure Cycle from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Pure Cycle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th.

Pure Cycle Company Profile

Pure Cycle Corporation designs, constructs, operates, and maintains water and wastewater systems in the Denver metropolitan area and Colorado Front Range in the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale Water and Wastewater Services, and Land Development Activities. The company offers utility services, including water production, storage, treatment, wastewater collection and treatment, irrigation water treatment and transmission, construction management, billing and collection, and emergency response services, as well as bulk transmission services to retail distribution systems.

Recommended Story: What is quantitative easing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCYO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pure Cycle Co. (NASDAQ:PCYO).

Receive News & Ratings for Pure Cycle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pure Cycle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.