RMR Group Inc (NASDAQ:RMR) Receives $36.20 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

RMR Group Inc (NASDAQ:RMR) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $36.20.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RMR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RMR Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Bank of America cut their price objective on RMR Group from $34.00 to $22.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. BidaskClub lowered RMR Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 27th. B. Riley cut their price objective on RMR Group from $55.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on RMR Group from $46.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 14th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in RMR Group by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 620,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,298,000 after buying an additional 65,800 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RMR Group by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 322,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,732,000 after purchasing an additional 9,642 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of RMR Group by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 303,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,867,000 after purchasing an additional 12,547 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in RMR Group by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 297,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,589,000 after buying an additional 62,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in RMR Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $10,885,000. 38.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RMR stock opened at $26.58 on Tuesday. RMR Group has a one year low of $21.79 and a one year high of $50.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.49. The company has a market capitalization of $846.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.45 and a beta of 1.35.

RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.07). RMR Group had a return on equity of 6.56% and a net margin of 4.99%. The business had revenue of $140.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.84 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that RMR Group will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

RMR Group Company Profile

The RMR Group Inc, through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides business and property management services in the United States. It provides management services to its five publicly traded real estate investment trusts (REITs) and three real estate operating companies. As of September 30, 2018, the company had approximately 1,700 properties under management, which are primarily owned by its Managed Equity REITs.

