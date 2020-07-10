Deutsche Bank AG Cuts Stock Holdings in Stock Yards Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:SYBT)

Deutsche Bank AG reduced its position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:SYBT) by 8.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,553 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 630 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Stock Yards Bancorp were worth $190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC grew its position in Stock Yards Bancorp by 102.3% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,418 shares of the bank’s stock worth $838,000 after buying an additional 10,326 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Stock Yards Bancorp by 9.7% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 148,083 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,284,000 after buying an additional 13,125 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Stock Yards Bancorp by 0.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,583,741 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,817,000 after buying an additional 12,595 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Stock Yards Bancorp by 5.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 62,228 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,800,000 after buying an additional 3,328 shares during the period. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in Stock Yards Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $430,000. 52.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
In other news, Director Paul J. Bickel III bought 12,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.58 per share, for a total transaction of $372,311.50. Also, Chairman David P. Heintzman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.40, for a total transaction of $78,800.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 151,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,975,798. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 12,539 shares of company stock worth $384,117. 6.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
SYBT stock opened at $34.68 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $821.58 million, a PE ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 0.79. Stock Yards Bancorp Inc has a 12 month low of $22.98 and a 12 month high of $42.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97.
Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $44.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.10 million. Stock Yards Bancorp had a net margin of 31.69% and a return on equity of 15.90%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stock Yards Bancorp Inc will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. Stock Yards Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.37%.
Stock Yards Bancorp Profile
Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company that provides commercial and personal banking services in Louisville, Indianapolis, and Cincinnati. Its deposit products include demand deposits, savings deposits, money market deposits, and time deposits.
Read More: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)
Receive News & Ratings for Stock Yards Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stock Yards Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.