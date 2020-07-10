Deutsche Bank AG Cuts Stock Holdings in Stock Yards Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:SYBT)

Deutsche Bank AG reduced its position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:SYBT) by 8.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,553 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 630 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Stock Yards Bancorp were worth $190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC grew its position in Stock Yards Bancorp by 102.3% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,418 shares of the bank’s stock worth $838,000 after buying an additional 10,326 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Stock Yards Bancorp by 9.7% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 148,083 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,284,000 after buying an additional 13,125 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Stock Yards Bancorp by 0.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,583,741 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,817,000 after buying an additional 12,595 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Stock Yards Bancorp by 5.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 62,228 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,800,000 after buying an additional 3,328 shares during the period. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in Stock Yards Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $430,000. 52.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Paul J. Bickel III bought 12,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.58 per share, for a total transaction of $372,311.50. Also, Chairman David P. Heintzman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.40, for a total transaction of $78,800.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 151,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,975,798. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 12,539 shares of company stock worth $384,117. 6.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SYBT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stephens upgraded shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 29th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.50.

SYBT stock opened at $34.68 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $821.58 million, a PE ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 0.79. Stock Yards Bancorp Inc has a 12 month low of $22.98 and a 12 month high of $42.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $44.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.10 million. Stock Yards Bancorp had a net margin of 31.69% and a return on equity of 15.90%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stock Yards Bancorp Inc will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. Stock Yards Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.37%.

Stock Yards Bancorp Profile

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company that provides commercial and personal banking services in Louisville, Indianapolis, and Cincinnati. Its deposit products include demand deposits, savings deposits, money market deposits, and time deposits.

