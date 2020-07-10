Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $154,000 Holdings in Graham Co. (NYSE:GHM)

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Graham Co. (NYSE:GHM) by 10.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.12% of Graham worth $154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GHM. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Graham by 15.6% during the first quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 601,557 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,760,000 after acquiring an additional 81,055 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Graham by 3.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 714,789 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,222,000 after purchasing an additional 24,250 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Graham by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 160,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,515,000 after purchasing an additional 24,050 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Graham by 105.5% during the first quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 31,764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 16,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Graham by 62.6% during the first quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 42,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 16,180 shares during the last quarter. 77.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GHM. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Graham in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Graham from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Graham from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th.

Shares of Graham stock opened at $12.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $123.71 million, a PE ratio of 63.42 and a beta of 0.72. Graham Co. has a 12 month low of $10.36 and a 12 month high of $23.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.61 and a 200 day moving average of $15.30.

Graham (NYSE:GHM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.23. Graham had a return on equity of 2.83% and a net margin of 2.07%. The firm had revenue of $23.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Graham Co. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 19th were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 18th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. Graham’s dividend payout ratio is presently 157.14%.

Graham Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies vacuum and heat transfer equipment for the chemical, defense, petrochemical, petroleum refining, electric power generation, and other industries worldwide. It offers heat transfer equipment, including surface condensers, heliflows, water heaters, and various types of heat exchangers, as well as custom-engineered ejectors; and vacuum equipment, such as steam jet ejector vacuum systems and liquid ring vacuum pumps.

