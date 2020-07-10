Alliancebernstein L.P. Takes $154,000 Position in Morphic Holding (NASDAQ:MORF)

Posted by on Jul 10th, 2020

Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Morphic Holding (NASDAQ:MORF) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 10,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MORF. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Morphic by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 72,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 19,455 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Morphic by 72.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Morphic by 87.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 2,308 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Morphic by 111.8% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Morphic by 55.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,977 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.30% of the company’s stock.

In other Morphic news, insider Bruce Rogers sold 20,000 shares of Morphic stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.55, for a total value of $451,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Alexey Lugovskoy sold 3,630 shares of Morphic stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.88, for a total value of $90,314.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 109,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,736,700.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 85,903 shares of company stock worth $1,981,640 over the last 90 days. 39.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MORF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Morphic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Morphic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Morphic in a research report on Sunday, July 5th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Morphic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.50.

NASDAQ:MORF opened at $25.00 on Friday. Morphic Holding has a 12-month low of $9.90 and a 12-month high of $33.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $775.68 million and a P/E ratio of -4.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.07.

Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $5.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Morphic Holding will post -2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Morphic Profile

Morphic Holding, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics. The company's lead product candidates in clinical development are MORF-720, a selective oral avb6 specific integrin inhibitor for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; and a4b7 specific integrin inhibitors for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF)

