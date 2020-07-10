Banco Macro SA ADR (NYSE:BMA) Receives $61.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Banco Macro SA ADR (NYSE:BMA) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Sell” from the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $61.00.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BMA. Zacks Investment Research lowered Banco Macro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Banco Macro from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Banco Macro by 46.1% during the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 16,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Banco Macro by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 115,266 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,179,000 after acquiring an additional 2,926 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in Banco Macro by 9.0% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 158,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,690,000 after acquiring an additional 13,100 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Banco Macro by 88.6% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 214,307 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,769,000 after purchasing an additional 100,666 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Banco Macro by 9.2% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 138,394 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,350,000 after purchasing an additional 11,660 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 19.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BMA opened at $20.33 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.31. Banco Macro has a 12 month low of $13.59 and a 12 month high of $77.31. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.19.

Banco Macro (NYSE:BMA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 10th. The bank reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by ($0.46). The business had revenue of $436.93 million for the quarter. Banco Macro had a net margin of 27.10% and a return on equity of 43.05%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Banco Macro will post 8.07 EPS for the current year.

Banco Macro Company Profile

Banco Macro SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and corporate customers in Argentina. It offers various retail products and services, such as savings and checking accounts, time deposits, credit and debit cards, consumer finance loans, mortgage loans, automobile loans, overdrafts, credit-related services, home and car insurance coverage, tax collection, utility payments, automated teller machines (ATMs), and money transfers.

