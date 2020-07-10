Alliancebernstein L.P. Grows Position in Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC)

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC) by 47.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.09% of Franklin Covey worth $190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Covey by 58.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,229,293 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,104,000 after acquiring an additional 452,998 shares in the last quarter. Pembroke Management LTD boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Covey by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 700,775 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,890,000 after buying an additional 40,154 shares during the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Franklin Covey by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 379,198 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,222,000 after buying an additional 6,208 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Franklin Covey by 32.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 298,560 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,554,000 after buying an additional 72,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Franklin Covey by 94.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 232,603 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,497,000 after buying an additional 112,700 shares during the last quarter. 61.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Franklin Covey news, Director Esther Kay Stepp sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.20, for a total transaction of $68,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 39,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $678,178.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Fung acquired 4,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.77 per share, for a total transaction of $100,319.10. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 40,353 shares in the company, valued at $838,131.81. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $242,280. Corporate insiders own 33.20% of the company’s stock.

FC opened at $19.18 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $279.61 million, a P/E ratio of 61.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 67.20 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Franklin Covey Co. has a 12-month low of $12.61 and a 12-month high of $41.85.

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 9th. The business services provider reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.49). Franklin Covey had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 1.89%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Franklin Covey Co. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on FC shares. ValuEngine raised Franklin Covey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Franklin Covey in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Franklin Covey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Roth Capital cut their price target on Franklin Covey from $51.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Franklin Covey in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.50.

Franklin Covey Company Profile

Franklin Covey Co provides training and consulting services in the areas of leadership, productivity, strategic execution, trust, sales force performance, customer loyalty, and communication effectiveness skills for organizations and individuals worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Direct Offices, Education Practice, and International Licensees.

