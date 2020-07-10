Alliancebernstein L.P. Buys 10,100 Shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PRTK)

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PRTK) by 21.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,400 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 10,100 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.13% of Paratek Pharmaceuticals worth $178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 82.2% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 193,457 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $610,000 after buying an additional 87,258 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 121.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,164 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 5,570 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,227 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 3,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trellus Management Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 54.8% during the 1st quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC now owns 227,700 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $717,000 after buying an additional 80,645 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.41% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Randall B. Brenner sold 6,198 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.75, for a total value of $29,440.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 130,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $621,361.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Evan Loh sold 9,595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.75, for a total value of $45,576.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 552,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,622,038. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,709 shares of company stock valued at $154,510 over the last three months. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PRTK shares. ValuEngine cut Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.90.

Shares of PRTK opened at $5.37 on Friday. Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 12-month low of $2.50 and a 12-month high of $5.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.75 and its 200 day moving average is $4.12. The stock has a market cap of $223.42 million, a P/E ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 1.53.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $7.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.75 million. Analysts anticipate that Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals Profile

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization life-saving therapies for life-threatening diseases or other public health threats for civilian, government, and military use. Its lead product candidates include NUZYRA, a once-daily oral and intravenous broad-spectrum antibiotic for the treatment of adult patients with community-acquired bacterial pneumonia and acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections caused by susceptible pathogens; and SEYSARA, a tetracycline designed for the treatment of moderate to severe acne vulgaris.

