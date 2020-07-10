AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 32,528 Shares of Washington Federal Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD)

AQR Capital Management LLC cut its position in Washington Federal Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD) by 69.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,421 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 32,528 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Washington Federal were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WAFD. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Washington Federal by 49.7% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,103,441 shares of the bank’s stock worth $80,565,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030,905 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Washington Federal during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,558,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Washington Federal by 219.2% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 559,340 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,520,000 after purchasing an additional 384,113 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Washington Federal in the first quarter worth about $8,812,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Washington Federal by 20.1% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,045,005 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,128,000 after purchasing an additional 174,873 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.51% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on WAFD. BidaskClub raised shares of Washington Federal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Washington Federal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday.

Shares of Washington Federal stock opened at $23.49 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. Washington Federal Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.92 and a 12-month high of $38.26. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 0.98.

Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.03). Washington Federal had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 27.66%. The firm had revenue of $133.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.20 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Washington Federal Inc. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Washington Federal news, CEO Brent J. Beardall acquired 4,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.42 per share, with a total value of $97,591.14. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 264,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,196,440.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

Washington Federal, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal, National Association that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

