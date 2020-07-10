Kevin R. Sayer Sells 6,000 Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Stock

DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.94, for a total transaction of $2,525,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Kevin R. Sayer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 1st, Kevin R. Sayer sold 6,000 shares of DexCom stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.57, for a total transaction of $2,259,420.00.

On Monday, May 4th, Kevin R. Sayer sold 6,000 shares of DexCom stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.63, for a total transaction of $2,067,780.00.

Shares of DXCM stock opened at $440.50 on Friday. DexCom, Inc. has a 52-week low of $138.28 and a 52-week high of $445.52. The stock has a market cap of $39.33 billion, a PE ratio of 277.04 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 5.41 and a current ratio of 5.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $390.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $302.57.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The medical device company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $405.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $358.34 million. DexCom had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 26.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DXCM. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DexCom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $430.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of DexCom from $316.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of DexCom from $270.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of DexCom in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of DexCom in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $420.00 price target for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $355.86.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DXCM. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 0.8% in the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 3,782 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of DexCom by 15.0% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 246 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in shares of DexCom by 0.8% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 4,975 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,339,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of DexCom by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 14,130 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $3,091,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of DexCom by 42.6% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 134 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 97.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About DexCom

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes; and for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, a CGM system for diabetes management; DexCom G5 mobile CGM system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

