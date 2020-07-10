Virgin Galactic (NASDAQ:SPCE) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Virgin Galactic (NASDAQ:SPCE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. is a vertically-integrated aerospace company pioneering human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers. Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc., formerly known as Social Capital Hedosophia, is based in NEW YORK. “

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on SPCE. Vertical Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Virgin Galactic in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Virgin Galactic from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Virgin Galactic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $30.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPCE opened at $19.46 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.23. Virgin Galactic has a 1-year low of $6.90 and a 1-year high of $42.49.

Virgin Galactic (NASDAQ:SPCE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $0.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.65 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 86.5% on a year-over-year basis.

In other Virgin Galactic news, major shareholder 10 Ltd Vieco sold 1,300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.92, for a total transaction of $20,696,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Craig S. Kreeger purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.48 per share, with a total value of $194,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 35,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $690,468.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 12,357 shares of company stock worth $239,261 and sold 34,280,000 shares worth $516,012,500.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in Virgin Galactic during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Virgin Galactic in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Virgin Galactic during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bainco International Investors acquired a new position in shares of Virgin Galactic during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Virgin Galactic by 100.0% during the second quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter.

Virgin Galactic Company Profile

Virgin Galactic, LLC provides spaceline services. The company offers suborbital research flights to scientific research community. It also operates a spaceport for astronaut training and flights operations.Virgin Galactic, LLC was founded in 2004 and is based in Mojave, California with additional offices in Las Cruces, New York, London, Pasadena, and Washington, DC Virgin Galactic, LLC operates as a subsidiary of Virgin Group Ltd.

