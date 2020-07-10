Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $8.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 3.23% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused primarily on the acquisition, discovery, development and commercialization of proprietary oncology therapeutics. The Company researches human therapeutic antibodies for the treatment of cancer, inflammation, metabolic disease and infectious disease. Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. is based in San Diego, California. “

Several other research firms have also issued reports on SRNE. ValuEngine lowered shares of Sorrento Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Sorrento Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. BidaskClub upgraded Sorrento Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. Finally, Dawson James started coverage on Sorrento Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.25.

SRNE opened at $7.75 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.45 and a beta of 3.17. Sorrento Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.39 and a 12-month high of $10.00.

Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $7.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.00 million. Sorrento Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 754.90% and a negative return on equity of 576.10%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sorrento Therapeutics will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in Sorrento Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. BT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Sorrento Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in Sorrento Therapeutics by 21.7% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 28,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.18% of the company’s stock.

Sorrento Therapeutics Company Profile

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, primarily engages in the discovery and development of therapies focused on oncology and the treatment of chronic cancer pain worldwide. It offers resiniferatoxin, a non-opioid-based TRPV1 agonist neurotoxin for the treatment of intractable pain treatment; and ZTlido, a lidocaine delivery system for the treatment of postherpetic neuralgia.

