Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Sierra Oncology (NASDAQ:SRRA) to “Buy”

Sierra Oncology (NASDAQ:SRRA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $13.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 9.06% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Sierra Oncology, Inc. is a clinical-stage drug development company. It develops and markets drugs for the treatment of cancer. The product pipeline consists of SRA737 and SRA141. SRA737 is an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of Checkpoint kinase 1, a key cell cycle checkpoint and central regulator of the DNA Damage Response network. SRA141 is an orally available small molecule inhibitor of cell division cycle 7kinase. Sierra Oncology, Inc., formerly known as ProNAi Therapeutics, Inc., is headquatered in Vancouver, Canada. “

Separately, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Sierra Oncology in a report on Sunday, June 14th.

Shares of SRRA stock opened at $11.92 on Wednesday. Sierra Oncology has a fifty-two week low of $8.55 and a fifty-two week high of $26.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.90 million, a P/E ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 1.32.

Sierra Oncology (NASDAQ:SRRA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.31) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.74) by $1.43. Equities analysts forecast that Sierra Oncology will post -8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Sierra Oncology by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,456,465 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 824,701 shares during the last quarter. Abingworth LLP lifted its position in shares of Sierra Oncology by 304.6% during the 1st quarter. Abingworth LLP now owns 876,541 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,590,000 after buying an additional 659,874 shares during the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sierra Oncology in the 1st quarter valued at $14,507,000. Vivo Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sierra Oncology in the 1st quarter valued at $18,826,000. Finally, VR Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Sierra Oncology during the 1st quarter worth $4,822,000. 67.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sierra Oncology

Sierra Oncology, Inc, a clinical stage drug development company, is advancing targeted therapeutics for the treatment of patients with unmet medical needs in hematology and oncology. Its lead drug candidate, momelotinib, is a selective and orally-bioavailable JAK1, JAK2, and ACVR1 inhibitor that has been investigated in two completed Phase 3 trials for the treatment of myelofibrosis and has demonstrated a differentiated therapeutic profile encompassing anemia-related benefits, as well as achieving substantive splenic volume reduction and constitutional symptom control.

