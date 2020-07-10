Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) Rating Lowered to Underweight at Barclays

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) was downgraded by stock analysts at Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They presently have a $20.00 target price on the stock. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential downside of 18.43% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on SFM. BidaskClub raised Sprouts Farmers Market from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 27th. Cfra raised their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:SFM opened at $24.52 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.35 and its 200 day moving average is $19.99. The stock has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.22. Sprouts Farmers Market has a 52-week low of $13.00 and a 52-week high of $26.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.25. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 31.73% and a net margin of 3.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sprouts Farmers Market will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, Director Terri F. Graham sold 2,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.08, for a total value of $69,672.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,753 shares in the company, valued at $670,965.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 26,194 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.51, for a total transaction of $615,820.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 63,426 shares of company stock valued at $1,514,456. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SFM. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,477,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,684,000 after purchasing an additional 607,720 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 2.3% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,236,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,758,000 after acquiring an additional 93,392 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 4.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,191,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,335,000 after acquiring an additional 126,508 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 31.6% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 2,341,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,534,000 after acquiring an additional 562,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,210,000. 90.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, a healthy grocery store, provides fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. Its stores offer fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, packaged groceries, meat and seafood, baked goods, dairy products, frozen foods, beer and wine, natural body care and household items.

