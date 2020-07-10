Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP) Rating Lowered to Hold at Maxim Group

Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP) was downgraded by equities researchers at Maxim Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports.
A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Seanergy Maritime from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Seanergy Maritime from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd.
NASDAQ SHIP opened at $1.85 on Wednesday. Seanergy Maritime has a 52 week low of $1.80 and a 52 week high of $14.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.64 million, a PE ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 1.19.
About Seanergy Maritime
Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp., an international shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of drybulk commodities worldwide. As of April 4, 2019, it owned a fleet of 10 Capesizes with a cargo-carrying capacity of approximately 1,748,581 deadweight tons and an average fleet age of 10 years.
