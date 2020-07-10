Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP) Rating Lowered to Hold at Maxim Group

Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP) was downgraded by equities researchers at Maxim Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Seanergy Maritime from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Seanergy Maritime from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd.

NASDAQ SHIP opened at $1.85 on Wednesday. Seanergy Maritime has a 52 week low of $1.80 and a 52 week high of $14.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.64 million, a PE ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 1.19.

Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 25th. The shipping company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31). The business had revenue of $13.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.47 million. Seanergy Maritime had a negative net margin of 13.60% and a negative return on equity of 43.89%. Sell-side analysts predict that Seanergy Maritime will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

About Seanergy Maritime

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp., an international shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of drybulk commodities worldwide. As of April 4, 2019, it owned a fleet of 10 Capesizes with a cargo-carrying capacity of approximately 1,748,581 deadweight tons and an average fleet age of 10 years.

