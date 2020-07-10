ValuEngine Downgrades SINA (NASDAQ:SINA) to Hold

SINA (NASDAQ:SINA) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on SINA. Bank of America decreased their target price on SINA from $63.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised SINA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of SINA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

NASDAQ:SINA opened at $40.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -129.90 and a beta of 1.15. SINA has a 12-month low of $26.04 and a 12-month high of $46.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

SINA (NASDAQ:SINA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 19th. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.18. SINA had a negative net margin of 1.00% and a negative return on equity of 0.54%. The business had revenue of $435.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $382.28 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that SINA will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prime Capital Management Co Ltd purchased a new stake in SINA during the 1st quarter valued at $39,599,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in SINA during the fourth quarter valued at $35,487,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of SINA by 83.3% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,722,227 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,837,000 after acquiring an additional 782,454 shares during the period. International Value Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SINA by 57.6% in the 1st quarter. International Value Advisers LLC now owns 1,623,131 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,680,000 after acquiring an additional 593,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SINA by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 973,661 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,001,000 after purchasing an additional 240,603 shares during the period. 58.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SINA Company Profile

SINA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online media company in the People's Republic of China. It operates SINA.com, an online brand advertising portal that provides region-focused format and content, including multimedia news; business news coverage and personal finance columns; sporting events news; automobile-related news; entertainment news and events; technology updates; interactive video products, such as news, sports, and entertainment; and education, digital, fashion, luxury, health, collectibles, travel, and other interest-based channels.

